Finding the a Blessing Boxa -

Finding the a Blessing Boxa -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 2 Read more: Point Pleasant Register

Whether you lack a little something or have extra to give, a new project in Point Pleasant can help meet your needs. The "Blessing Box" is the brainchild of Hannah Parsons and Heidi Creamer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Point Pleasant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do husbands cheat? 42 min Who cares 25
What is your thoughts 2 hr Hmmm 3
Town Clock. 5 hr Bruce 15
Good old McDonalds... 5 hr yep 10
Point Library 5 hr Bruce 6
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 5 hr Patricia 3,958
Brett & Legion Teka 5 hr Lilly 6
See all Point Pleasant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Point Pleasant Forum Now

Point Pleasant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Point Pleasant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Gunman
 

Point Pleasant, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,182 • Total comments across all topics: 277,662,531

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC