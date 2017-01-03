Edward Jones opening second Point office
A new branch of Edwards Jones will celebrate a grand opening at 9 a.m. on Jan. 23 at 806B Viand Street in Point Pleasant. "I am excited to be opening a second Edward Jones office in Point Pleasant," Travis Willard, of Edwards Jones, said.
