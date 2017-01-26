Documentary Tells Story of WV's Mothman

Documentary Tells Story of WV's Mothman

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: WOAY

Legends of the appalachia's mothman have been told for years by both locals and Hollywood, but this June an award -winning film company will put their own stamp on the story. "Small Town Monsters" began filming "The Mothman of Point Pleasant" back in September and we now have a first look via an eerie trailer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOAY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Point Pleasant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mike nance (Jan '11) 3 min LearnedMyLesson 7
Keep a word-drop a word (Jul '14) 25 min Princess Hey 1,670
Drugs from Mexico 27 min Independent 8
*add a word/ drop a word (May '13) 36 min Princess Hey 5,227
Who overdosed in the hole? 1 hr knoher 89
keep a word and drop a word (Oct '11) 1 hr Sand Hill raised 10,339
Reward for Dustin Pearson hiding place. 1 hr funny 2
See all Point Pleasant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Point Pleasant Forum Now

Point Pleasant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Point Pleasant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. NASA
 

Point Pleasant, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,352 • Total comments across all topics: 278,318,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC