Documentary Tells Story of WV's Mothman
Legends of the appalachia's mothman have been told for years by both locals and Hollywood, but this June an award -winning film company will put their own stamp on the story. "Small Town Monsters" began filming "The Mothman of Point Pleasant" back in September and we now have a first look via an eerie trailer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOAY.
