Detroit man sentenced to federal prison for heroin conspiracy

A Detroit man who conspired with others to distribute heroin in Mason County between 2013 and 2014 was sentenced to three years and nine months in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Anthony D. Latham, 25, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin.

