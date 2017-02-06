Deadly synthetic opioid confirmed in city -
On Thursday, officers with the Point Pleasant Police Department were taking a bucket of used needles to Pleasant Valley Hospital for disposal and PPPD Chief Joe Veith confirmed a deadly synthetic opioid has shown up in the city. Veith said in addition to heroin, carfentanil use has been confirmed in Point Pleasant.
