Deadly synthetic opioid confirmed in city

On Thursday, officers with the Point Pleasant Police Department were taking a bucket of used needles to Pleasant Valley Hospital for disposal and PPPD Chief Joe Veith confirmed a deadly synthetic opioid has shown up in the city. Veith said in addition to heroin, carfentanil use has been confirmed in Point Pleasant.

