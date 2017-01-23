Body identified as missing St. Albans man -
The body of a man pulled from the Kanawha River on Jan. 14 at Point Pleasant, W.Va. has been identified.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Point Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women don't understand
|16 min
|WTHeck
|14
|keep a word and drop a word (Oct '11)
|23 min
|The truth
|10,294
|Suddenlink sucks
|36 min
|The truth
|10
|did she od?
|39 min
|The truth
|19
|Auto doctor
|3 hr
|Old customer
|2
|Tell me something good
|3 hr
|Please
|7
|Jimmy wills
|4 hr
|"NO WAY"
|7
Find what you want!
Search Point Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC