a The Bill of Rights and Youa on display

This week, the Mason County Public Library welcomed a new pop-up exhibition from the National Archives, The Bill of Rights and You, commemorating the 225th anniversary of the ratification of this landmark document. The Bill of Rights and You spotlights one of the most remarkable periods in American history, explores the origins of the first ten amendments to the U.S. Constitution , illustrates how each amendment protects U.S. citizens, and looks at how Americans exercise the rights outlined in the amendments.

