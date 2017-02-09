A piece of history -
During last month's Silver Bridge Memorial in Point Pleasant, the dedication plaque to the Silver Bridge, long missing, was revealed. It was given by an anonymous donor to the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center.
