23rd annual Sleighbell Ball to return, funding Main Street projects

The 23nd annual Sleighbell Ball returns Saturday, Jan. 28 for a night of music, fun, food and supporting the Main Street Point Pleasant organization. The annual event starts at 8 p.m. at the National Guard Armory.

