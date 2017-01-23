23rd annual Sleighbell Ball to return, funding Main Street projects -
The 23nd annual Sleighbell Ball returns Saturday, Jan. 28 for a night of music, fun, food and supporting the Main Street Point Pleasant organization. The annual event starts at 8 p.m. at the National Guard Armory.
