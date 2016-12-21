Remembering a the 46a some 49 years l...

Remembering a the 46a some 49 years later -

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Point Pleasant Register

A special observance in memory of the victims of the Silver Bridge Tragedy will take place 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15 in downtown Point Pleasant. Participating in the ceremony will be residents from both Mason and Gallia counties.

Point Pleasant, WV

