Police charge teen in Mason County fatal crash
There are 12 comments on the West Virginia Metro story from Monday Dec 12, titled Police charge teen in Mason County fatal crash. In it, West Virginia Metro reports that:
A Mason County teenager is facing homicide charges after police say he crashed his car last week, killing his passenger. Police charged Chanse Brayden Baird, 18, of Point Pleasant, after they said he lost control of the car, hit a telephone pole and went over an embankment into the Kanawha River.
#1 Tuesday Dec 13
Read this and give your thoughts.
#2 Tuesday Dec 13
Old news, never will hear of it again.
#3 Tuesday Dec 13
Sounds like to me sheriffs department is doing their job .
#4 Tuesday Dec 13
"Oh" yeah they are, keeping speedway in business?
#6 Tuesday Dec 13
But they don't pick on anyone their size? If it's someone actually dangerous they won't bother them. For example, whoever killed Ashley and Tonda....??
A young boy, who has the mentality of a typical teen, hmm.. Interesting..
It's already proven they don't know how to properly investigate a crime scene or those girl's families wouldve already had justice! but this poor kid is guilty? lmbo give me a break!
United States
#7 Thursday Dec 15
Should not be charged with murder!!! Look at the guy who chopped up the girl this summer.... Not murder for him, even tho he knew what he was doing. Teen makes a terrible mistake & his best friend does, but that was a terrible accident!
Since: Sep 12
198
Location hidden
#11 Friday Dec 16
The Leonard family should sue Baird family just knowing that their son was out of control. Sue them so badly they couldn't afford a bucket of bolts to drive or a card house to live in!
#12 Friday Dec 16
You can't sue a family because their kid , now adult , grew up to be a turd . Sue the turd and see what shit you can get .
#13 Friday Dec 16
People sue for anything they can>FOOL!
#15 Friday Dec 16
Yeah your right they do , and our corrupt system is part of the blame . Corrupt as in we have spineless attorneys defending John dirt bag out there no matter what the case , just so they can get the cut of the money . Then insurance companies will pay out and settle out of court , so they don't get drug through the system or in the paper. Example : Person shoplifts , takes off running and out in front of a car and gets hit .( not at a cross walk , or with a light ). The shoplifter ( criminal ) sues the driver that hit him , and they settle for 10k !!!! Wtf ???
#17 Saturday Dec 17
I usually do not comment on anything I read on here but I feel the need to give my opinion on this.
From a legal standpoint I can clearly see why they charged him with vehicular homicide, however, I don't think he should be convicted. I don't personally know these boys but I do know the family of Brady. From what I understand those boys were best friends and the family is still very much supportive of Brayden. To my understanding Brady loved his friend so much that he saved his life before losing his own.
I do not think there should be any homicide charges in this case. That young boy is already being punished and he will be punished for this the rest of his life. Put yourself in this situation. We have all done things as kids that maybe we are not proud of or could've potentially ended badly. And the magic force field that you cross through between the ages of 17 and 18 that says you are no longer a child but an adult just crazy to me.
Regardless of how you feel about this, remember, this is real for the people who are involved, and try to show some respect for these grieving families.
#18 Saturday Dec 17
Well said, he does deserve punishment but I'm sure he never intended on this tragic loss of life. I agree that could have probably been any one of us at one time or another. To the family there is nothing worse than losing a child and we all feel for you especially this time of year. There are no words that can make this better only time will heal. We wish you the best and are greatly sorry for your loss.
