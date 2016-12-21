Point salon offering free haircuts to those in need
Fringe Salon in Point Pleasant, W.Va., will be offering free haircuts to those who cannot afford one this holiday season. The free event will take place from 2-6 p.m., this Saturday, Dec. 17. The event is for those who are unemployed, homeless, or have just fallen on hard times and cannot afford a haircut at this time.
