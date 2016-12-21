Museum lights a must -

Museum lights a must -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Point Pleasant Register

Pictured are scenes from the West Virginia State Farm Museum Christmas light display, from left, Mothman, the Wishing Well, a replica of the Point Pleasant Register, Mr. and Mrs. Claus , a shot of the center section of the museum's grounds. Pictured is the West Virginia State Farm Museum all lit up, including a Nativity scene in the blacksmith shop, the old country church and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Point Pleasant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How do you own Your Own Business and still get ... 49 min Truth 6
refugees in Charleston wv 3 hr Gallia county res... 11
fbi anonymously report drug dealers (Oct '12) 4 hr Tictoc 58
keep a word and drop a word (Oct '11) 6 hr Princess Hey 10,208
Hepes 12 hr SIUT 10
*add a word/ drop a word (May '13) 12 hr Princess Hey 5,188
Keep a word-drop a word (Jul '14) 12 hr Princess Hey 1,604
See all Point Pleasant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Point Pleasant Forum Now

Point Pleasant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Point Pleasant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Point Pleasant, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,219 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,132

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC