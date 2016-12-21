Museum lights a must

Pictured are scenes from the West Virginia State Farm Museum Christmas light display, from left, Mothman, the Wishing Well, a replica of the Point Pleasant Register, Mr. and Mrs. Claus , a shot of the center section of the museum's grounds. Pictured is the West Virginia State Farm Museum all lit up, including a Nativity scene in the blacksmith shop, the old country church and more.

