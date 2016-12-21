Farm museum Christmas lights on through Dec. 18 -
Friday, Dec. 9, marks the return of a yuletide tradition in Mason County when the West Virginia State Farm Museum's Christmas Light Display returns. The show is from 6-9 p.m. and will run nightly starting this Friday through Dec. 18 at the museum just north of Point Pleasant, located across from the Mason County Fairgrounds.
