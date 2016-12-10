10th annual Bill Banks Memorial Scholarship Service returns -
Pastor Mark Mayes and the Point of Faith Church will be hosting the 10th annual Bill Banks Memorial Scholarship Service on New Year's Eve. The service starts at 8 p.m., Dec. 31 and lasts until Midnight.
