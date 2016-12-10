10th annual Bill Banks Memorial Schol...

10th annual Bill Banks Memorial Scholarship Service returns -

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Point Pleasant Register

Pastor Mark Mayes and the Point of Faith Church will be hosting the 10th annual Bill Banks Memorial Scholarship Service on New Year's Eve. The service starts at 8 p.m., Dec. 31 and lasts until Midnight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Point Pleasant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jewish synogoge 23 min jimtom 1
leon Trotsky 1 hr jimtom 1
Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night. 2 hr Trumpnation 3
refugees in Charleston wv 2 hr Trumpnation 21
white people unite 2 hr gggg 1
jumping off the ship abandoned 2 hr Momma dee 3
looking for swinger couples send me email please 5 hr Hurry up 9
See all Point Pleasant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Point Pleasant Forum Now

Point Pleasant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Point Pleasant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Point Pleasant, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,101 • Total comments across all topics: 277,359,189

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC