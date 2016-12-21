Shabby to Chic Hair Boutique opens in Point
Shabby to Chic Hair Boutique celebrated its grand opening at 508 Main Street in Point Pleasant this week. To mark the occassion, a special ribbon cutting was held and attended by city officials and those from Main Street Point Pleasant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Point Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for swinger couples send me email please
|47 min
|Try contacting her
|6
|Hepes
|1 hr
|J Menendez
|9
|*add a word/ drop a word (May '13)
|2 hr
|Jon_B
|5,187
|keep a word and drop a word (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|Jon_B
|10,205
|Keep a word-drop a word (Jul '14)
|2 hr
|Jon_B
|1,603
|How do you own Your Own Business and still get ...
|2 hr
|merry christmas
|3
|The Royal Family
|3 hr
|Dont over think it
|2
Find what you want!
Search Point Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC