Mythical 'Mothman' with 10ft wings spotted jumping between trees by baffled driver

A man has claimed to have spotted the legendary 'Mothman' - said to have red eyes and 10ft wings - while out driving in his car. Sightings of the mysterious creature at Point Pleasant in West Virginia have been reported for over 50 years and the legend has now gained worldwide fame.

A man has claimed to have spotted the legendary 'Mothman' - said to have red eyes and 10ft wings - while out driving in his car. Sightings of the mysterious creature at Point Pleasant in West Virginia have been reported for over 50 years and the legend has now gained worldwide fame .

All Ears Here
Level 1

Since: Jul 12

237

Location hidden
#1 Tuesday Nov 29
Sure he did! Driving in his car heading for the psycho ward at PPH. Just another way to being idiots to Point.

Worthy

Charleston, WV

#2 Tuesday Nov 29
I seed it tow. dunt bame me I vowtd four Tramp. I meen Trump

fohfr

Bancroft, WV

#3 Tuesday Nov 29
just a hoax to keep ppl talkn

dandaman

Huntington, WV

#5 Tuesday Nov 29
fohfr wrote:
just a hoax to keep ppl talkn
i just saw it at dominos an it was eatin pizza in the weeds it made eye contact with me an im still in awe i took 2 pics an i showed someone an they said it was not mothman it was sherry m bahahahaha

Mud Dubber

Point Pleasant, WV

#6 Tuesday Nov 29
Bigfoot uses my outhouse when he is in the area.

Suezanne

“Learning from others is good.”

Level 4

Since: Dec 09

11,877

Location hidden
#7 Tuesday Nov 29
Wasn't there another article here lately about a Mothman ? Or is this the same one.

I wish I had the movie Mothman, now I have to get it with all these Mothmen articles popping up.

Saying

Detroit, MI

#8 Tuesday Nov 29
What a joke . Embarrassing . Think he was just having thanksgiving with the Easter bunny and Santa.

