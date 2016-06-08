June 08, 2016Harassment: Tesla DeVault, 19, of 246 Grant St.,...

June 08, 2016Harassment: Tesla DeVaul...

Harassment: Tesla DeVault, 19, of 246 Grant St., Nemacolin, was charged with harassment for allegedly striking an 18-year-old Nemacolin man in the mouth around 2 p.m. May 30 while on Grant Street, Cumberland Township police said.

