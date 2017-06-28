Woman killed in head-on collision wit...

Woman killed in head-on collision with semi

An Idaho Falls woman is dead and an Idaho Falls man is in jail following a head-on collision Wednesday in a construction zone on Interstate 15 south of Idaho Falls. Dirk Johnson, 59, was driving north in an empty gravel truck in the construction zone when traffic began to slow, an Idaho State Police news release said.

