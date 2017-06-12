Vote for design to replace America's worst city flag
Pocatello, Idaho, recently called for new designs to replace its vilified flag, and is running them up the flagpole for the public to rate them. As Mo Rocca reported for "Sunday Morning" last September, the city of Pocatello, Idaho, has endeavored to pick a new city flag design, after the North American Vexillological Association declared their current flag the worst city flag on the continent .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Pocatello Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Trion's Rides (May '15)
|Jun 13
|Trion
|15
|Police find elderly couple dead in home (Oct '08)
|Apr '17
|Park Martinson
|6
|Skatboard
|Apr '17
|10speed
|2
|My wife trying to find a bird she owned in poca...
|Feb '17
|Army2017
|1
|Inkom Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Teen Autopsy Results Back (Sep '06)
|Oct '16
|Heartbroken over ...
|48
|Family grieving over Idaho teen's brutal murder (Sep '06)
|Jul '16
|Drea
|36
Find what you want!
Search Pocatello Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC