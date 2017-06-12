Vote for design to replace America's ...

Vote for design to replace America's worst city flag

Pocatello, Idaho, recently called for new designs to replace its vilified flag, and is running them up the flagpole for the public to rate them. As Mo Rocca reported for "Sunday Morning" last September, the city of Pocatello, Idaho, has endeavored to pick a new city flag design, after the North American Vexillological Association declared their current flag the worst city flag on the continent .

