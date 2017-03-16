US expands review of cyanide predator traps after boy hurt
This March 16, 2017, file photo released by the Bannock County Sheriff's Office shows a cyanide device in Pocatello, Idaho. U.S. officials are launching an expanded review of predator-killing cyanide traps and additional guidelines for workers deploying the devices after one sickened a young boy in Idaho and killed his dog.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Pocatello Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Trion's Rides (May '15)
|Jun 13
|Trion
|15
|Police find elderly couple dead in home (Oct '08)
|Apr '17
|Park Martinson
|6
|Skatboard
|Apr '17
|10speed
|2
|My wife trying to find a bird she owned in poca...
|Feb '17
|Army2017
|1
|Inkom Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Teen Autopsy Results Back (Sep '06)
|Oct '16
|Heartbroken over ...
|48
|Family grieving over Idaho teen's brutal murder (Sep '06)
|Jul '16
|Drea
|36
Find what you want!
Search Pocatello Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC