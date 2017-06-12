Stolen pickup found impaled on 30 feet of steel guardrail
This Sunday, June 4, 2017 photo shows where a stolen pickup truck was found impaled on about 30 feet of guard rail over a canal near Aberdeen in eastern Idaho. A worker with The Aberdeen-Springfield Canal Company discovered the white GMC Sierra pickup Sunday morning, run completely through by several yards of steel guard rail and left partially dangling in the water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Pocatello Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police find elderly couple dead in home (Oct '08)
|Apr '17
|Park Martinson
|6
|Skatboard
|Apr '17
|10speed
|2
|Review: Trion's Rides (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Warning SCAM
|14
|My wife trying to find a bird she owned in poca...
|Feb '17
|Army2017
|1
|Inkom Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Teen Autopsy Results Back (Sep '06)
|Oct '16
|Heartbroken over ...
|48
|Family grieving over Idaho teen's brutal murder (Sep '06)
|Jul '16
|Drea
|36
Find what you want!
Search Pocatello Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC