Stolen pickup found impaled on 30 feet of steel guardrail

Wednesday Jun 7

Authorities say a stolen pickup truck was found impaled on 30 feet of guardrail in Idaho, but the driver was nowhere to be found. Steve Howser, the general manager of The Aberdeen -Springfield Canal Company near Pocatello, said one of his workers was driving along the canal Sunday when he came across the pickup that was run completely through by a steel guard rail and left partially dangling in the water.

