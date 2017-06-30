Sheriff's Search and Rescue not affil...

Sheriff's Search and Rescue not affiliated with charity seeking donations

Friday Jun 16 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

The Grant County Sheriff's Office wants the public to know about an organization soliciting funds, leaving some uncertain who the organization benefits. Deputies say they have received several calls about Search and Rescue Charities, soliciting for donations via phone and direct mailings.

