More on Plus

NOVA "Making North America: Origins" Led by paleontologist Kirk Johnson, this "fieldtrip of a lifetime" presents the epic 3-billion-year story of how the North American continent came to be. From palm trees that once flourished in Alaska to huge eruptions that nearly tore the Midwest in two, Johnson reveals clues left by the almost unimaginable power that gave birth to today's continent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.