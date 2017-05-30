Idaho State High School Rodeo underway
The first go round of the Boys Cutting Event was the first of the events that began at the Idaho State High School Rodeo as action got underway at the Bannock County Fairgrounds in Pocatello. Leading the group of 14 cowboys was Melba cowboy Tyler Nicholson who posted a score of 149 for his two minutes of work in the arena and earned 10 points towards the championships along the way.
