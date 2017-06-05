High School Rodeo passes half way mark
The Idaho State High School Rodeo officially reached the halfway mark of its run at the Bannock County Fairgrounds in Pocatello when the second go round finished up on Thursday. There is one more go round and the short go to conclude activities and they will be finished by early Saturday afternoon.
