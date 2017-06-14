Fort Hall man gets 30 years for shooting cousin
Chief U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill on Tuesday sentenced a Fort Hall man to 30 years in prison after a federal jury in Pocatello found him guilty of shooting and killing his cousin. Gomez shot Tyrone "Moons" Diaz once in the head with a shotgun in May 2016, court records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pocatello Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Trion's Rides (May '15)
|Jun 13
|Trion
|15
|Police find elderly couple dead in home (Oct '08)
|Apr '17
|Park Martinson
|6
|Skatboard
|Apr '17
|10speed
|2
|My wife trying to find a bird she owned in poca...
|Feb '17
|Army2017
|1
|Inkom Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Teen Autopsy Results Back (Sep '06)
|Oct '16
|Heartbroken over ...
|48
|Family grieving over Idaho teen's brutal murder (Sep '06)
|Jul '16
|Drea
|36
Find what you want!
Search Pocatello Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC