Fort Hall man dies in Chubbuck crash

On Thursday, June 8, at approximately 8:53 a.m., a single vehicle fatality crash occurred on Batiste Road at the Portneuf River, west of Chubbuck. A 1999 Ford Ranger, driven by Marc Tendoy, 22, of Fort Hall, was westbound on Batiste Road when he went off the left shoulder of the road, lost control and struck a tree on the bank of the Portneuf River.

