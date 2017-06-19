First responder has a heart attack at...

First responder has a heart attack at scene of crash

The emergency responder - whose identity is unknown - with Bannock County Search and Rescue in Idaho went into cardiac arrest while pulling the dead bodies of Eric Neibaur, 15, and his sister, Lauren,13, out of the wrecked cars. He was rushed to hospital and was released on Wednesday.

