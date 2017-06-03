Cultural Celebration entertains, inspires LDS youth
The Idaho Falls Temple, shot on Thursday night, has been a staple of the Idaho Falls skyline since the 1940s. Taylor Carpenter / [email protected] Taylor Carpenter / [email protected] Children sing during the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Youth Cultural Celebration dress rehearsal at Idaho State University's Holt Arena on Saturday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Pocatello Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police find elderly couple dead in home (Oct '08)
|Apr '17
|Park Martinson
|6
|HollyJo what's your last name of the month? (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|noname
|8
|Skatboard
|Apr '17
|10speed
|2
|Review: Trion's Rides (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Warning SCAM
|14
|My wife trying to find a bird she owned in poca...
|Feb '17
|Army2017
|1
|Inkom Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Teen Autopsy Results Back (Sep '06)
|Oct '16
|Heartbroken over ...
|48
Find what you want!
Search Pocatello Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC