Student Readiness Symposiums planned statewide
Hundreds of educators charged with helping secondary students reach their goals for higher education will meet during the next two weeks across Idaho in six Student Readiness Symposiums. The symposiums are sponsored by the Idaho State Department of Education in partnership with Idaho Digital Learning Academy, Idaho Department of Labor and Idaho Career Technical Education, a State Department of Education news release said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Pocatello Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police find elderly couple dead in home (Oct '08)
|Apr '17
|Park Martinson
|6
|HollyJo what's your last name of the month? (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|noname
|8
|Skatboard
|Apr '17
|10speed
|2
|Review: Trion's Rides (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Warning SCAM
|14
|My wife trying to find a bird she owned in poca...
|Feb '17
|Army2017
|1
|Inkom Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Teen Autopsy Results Back (Sep '06)
|Oct '16
|Heartbroken over ...
|48
Find what you want!
Search Pocatello Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC