'Leftovers VII' supporting Idaho Hunger Relief Task Force
Medium: Fine art printmaking, relief, intaglio and planographic. Artist Statement: Wingtip Press auctions these delicious prints and dozens more to support the fine work of the Idaho Hunger Relief Task Force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pocatello Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police find elderly couple dead in home (Oct '08)
|Apr 17
|Park Martinson
|6
|HollyJo what's your last name of the month? (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|noname
|8
|Skatboard
|Apr '17
|10speed
|2
|Review: Trion's Rides (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Warning SCAM
|14
|My wife trying to find a bird she owned in poca...
|Feb '17
|Army2017
|1
|Inkom Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Teen Autopsy Results Back (Sep '06)
|Oct '16
|Heartbroken over ...
|48
Find what you want!
Search Pocatello Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC