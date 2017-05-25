Idaho Junior High School Rodeo set to...

Idaho Junior High School Rodeo set to begin

Hundreds of Junior High School athletes will descend on Pocatello and the Bannock County Fairgrounds for the annual Idaho Junior High School Rodeo Championships. These cowboys and cowgirls will have qualified through eight district rodeo associations in order to compete for a chance to qualify for the National Junior HIgh School Rodeo in Lebanon, Tennessee June 18-24.

