Eastern Idaho's educational opportunities
Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg is fewer than 30 miles north of Idaho Falls via U.S. Highway 20, while Idaho State University in Pocatello is located about 50 miles south via Interstate 15. In Idaho Falls there's University Place, which features ISU and University of Idaho satellite campuses, and there's a College of Southern Idaho satellite at 1235 Jones St., not far from Northgate Mile. Those options, and EITC, still differ in cost and/or course offerings from what a hypothetical College of Eastern Idaho would offer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Pocatello Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police find elderly couple dead in home (Oct '08)
|Apr '17
|Park Martinson
|6
|HollyJo what's your last name of the month? (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|noname
|8
|Skatboard
|Apr '17
|10speed
|2
|Review: Trion's Rides (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Warning SCAM
|14
|My wife trying to find a bird she owned in poca...
|Feb '17
|Army2017
|1
|Inkom Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Teen Autopsy Results Back (Sep '06)
|Oct '16
|Heartbroken over ...
|48
Find what you want!
Search Pocatello Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC