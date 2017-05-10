Two Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores in Idaho Undergo - America's Appliance Experts ' Transformation
Pocatello and Ponderay Stores Host Grand Reopening Celebrations April 28-29 to Unveil New Product Assortment, Redesigned Merchandising and More POCATELLO, Idaho, April 25, 2017 -- Evolving to meet changing consumer needs and to embrace its nationwide branding as "America's Appliance Experts®," the refresh of two Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores in Idaho culminates with a grand reopening celebration April 28-29, 2017 at the Sears Hometown Store in Pocatello and Sears Appliance & Hardware Store in Ponderay.
