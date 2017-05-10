Southeast Idaho man guilty in 2009 be...

Southeast Idaho man guilty in 2009 beating death

Sunday Apr 30 Read more: KSL-TV

A southeast Idaho man has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the 2009 death of a bouncer who was severely beaten outside a Pocatello tavern. The Bannock County jury did not convict Martin Ish, of Fort Hall, of second-degree murder.

