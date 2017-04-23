Idaho Falls woman dies in two-vehicle...

Idaho Falls woman dies in two-vehicle crash

Sunday Apr 23 Read more: Post Register

Passenger Josefina Yanez Ponce, 61, of Idaho Falls, was ejected from one of the vehicles and succumbed to her injuries at the scene on Interstate 15. The crash occurred when Ramon Ponce, 66, of Idaho Falls, attempted to overtake a semi driven by David Dunn, 43, of Taylorsville, Utah, as they entered a construction zone on I-15. The front driver's side of the semi made contact with the rear side of Ramon Ponce's pickup truck, causing it to roll and land on its top on the west shoulder of the interstate, according to the news release.

