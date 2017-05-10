District IV rodeo posts results
The District IV High School Rodeo concluded its Pocatello/Bannock County Fairgrounds run on Saturday, ending a two week, four performance series of events for high school rodeo and many of the same names continue to dominate the standings. The standings in each event and the all important All Around Cowboy and Cowgirl standings are beginning to take shape as the rodeos will head to American Falls and the Power County Fairgrounds for two weeks of performances at that venue.
