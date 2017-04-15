Council OKs short-term rental ordinance

Council OKs short-term rental ordinance

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 15 Read more: Post Register

The City Council brought to a close the long debate over short-term rentals in Idaho Falls at its Thursday meeting, when it passed an ordinance regulating short-term rentals. Short-term rentals have been a topic of debate for months in the city, as in other locations in eastern Idaho.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pocatello Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police find elderly couple dead in home (Oct '08) Apr 17 Park Martinson 6
HollyJo what's your last name of the month? (Jun '16) Apr '17 noname 8
Skatboard Apr '17 10speed 2
Review: Trion's Rides (May '15) Mar '17 Warning SCAM 14
My wife trying to find a bird she owned in poca... Feb '17 Army2017 1
Inkom Music Thread (Aug '15) Dec '16 Musikologist 4
News Teen Autopsy Results Back (Sep '06) Oct '16 Heartbroken over ... 48
See all Pocatello Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pocatello Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bannock County was issued at May 14 at 11:37AM MDT

Pocatello Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pocatello Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
 

Pocatello, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,892 • Total comments across all topics: 281,026,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC