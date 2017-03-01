Snowfall above average
Idaho Falls has received about 58 inches of snow since October, according to National Weather Service measurements. That's the second snowiest winter recorded in that span in Idaho Falls since 1953.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pocatello Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Trion's Rides (May '15)
|Feb 25
|Burned
|13
|My wife trying to find a bird she owned in poca...
|Feb 18
|Army2017
|1
|Inkom Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Teen Autopsy Results Back (Sep '06)
|Oct '16
|Heartbroken over ...
|48
|Family grieving over Idaho teen's brutal murder (Sep '06)
|Jul '16
|Drea
|36
|Small-town pride: LGBT stigma fades as civil ri... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rick Perry s Closet
|7
|Human Rights Campaign Ranks Boise (Barely) Abov... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Steven
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pocatello Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC