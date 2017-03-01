Good Samaritan cleared of 'criminal' charges - yet fined anyway

"In the wake of a severe snowstorm last December, Pocatello, Idaho resident Mitch Fisher acted when city maintenance workers didn't by clearing the sidewalks in front of his home and that of an elderly neighbor. This act was witnessed by a police officer who, in obedience to the universal government mandate to harass productive people without cause, issued Fisher a $206 citation for 'placing or depositing material on a public right of way.'

