Warm, wet weather increases flood concerns
A forecast calling for warm temperatures and rain could mean significant flooding across low-lying areas of eastern Idaho later this week, weather officials say. Snow melted rapidly Monday after temperatures reached into the 40s over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pocatello Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My wife trying to find a bird she owned in poca...
|Feb 18
|Army2017
|1
|Review: Trion's Rides (May '15)
|Jan 30
|Wholesale auto
|12
|Inkom Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK
|Oct '16
|hlhqntl
|1
|Teen Autopsy Results Back (Sep '06)
|Oct '16
|Heartbroken over ...
|48
|Family grieving over Idaho teen's brutal murder (Sep '06)
|Jul '16
|Drea
|36
|Small-town pride: LGBT stigma fades as civil ri... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rick Perry s Closet
|7
Find what you want!
Search Pocatello Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC