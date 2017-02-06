Warm, wet weather increases flood con...

Warm, wet weather increases flood concerns

Monday Feb 6

A forecast calling for warm temperatures and rain could mean significant flooding across low-lying areas of eastern Idaho later this week, weather officials say. Snow melted rapidly Monday after temperatures reached into the 40s over the weekend.

