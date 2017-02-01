Vivians, Chinwe, McCowan power No. 5 ...

Vivians, Chinwe, McCowan power No. 5 MSU past Auburn, 77-47

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: ABC 27

Alaina Coates had 20 points and a season-high 18 rebounds, and No. 4 South Carolina used an 18-point run in the second POCATELLO, Idaho - Erik Nakken hit the second of two free throws with eight seconds left in overtime to cap Idaho State's come-from-beh

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC 27.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pocatello Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Trion's Rides (May '15) Jan 30 Wholesale auto 12
Inkom Music Thread (Aug '15) Dec '16 Musikologist 4
Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK Oct '16 hlhqntl 1
News Teen Autopsy Results Back (Sep '06) Oct '16 Heartbroken over ... 48
News Family grieving over Idaho teen's brutal murder (Sep '06) Jul '16 Drea 36
News Small-town pride: LGBT stigma fades as civil ri... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Rick Perry s Closet 7
News Human Rights Campaign Ranks Boise (Barely) Abov... (Dec '15) Jul '16 Steven 2
See all Pocatello Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pocatello Forum Now

Pocatello Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pocatello Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Pocatello, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,287 • Total comments across all topics: 278,504,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC