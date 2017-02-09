Trial of Anthony Ish continues

Trial of Anthony Ish continues

The trial of Anthony Ish from Fort Hall continued on Thursday in Federal Judge Edward Lodge's courtroom in the U.S. District Courthouse in Pocatello. Ish, 34, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Darrell Auck, 44, also from Fort Hall.

