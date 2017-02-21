Pre-K hearing: 'The evidence is compe...

Pre-K hearing: 'The evidence is compelling'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Basin School District Superintendent John McFarlane discusses pre-K education with the Idaho Senate Education Committee at a well-attended, but rushed, informational hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. From a longtime judge to a kindergarten teacher from Kuna to the state's lieutenant governor, from a school superintendent from Idaho City to a bank chairman from Pocatello, an array of presenters told the Senate Education Committee this afternoon that the best thing Idaho could do for its kids, its workforce and its economy is to invest in early childhood education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pocatello Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My wife trying to find a bird she owned in poca... Feb 18 Army2017 1
Review: Trion's Rides (May '15) Jan 30 Wholesale auto 12
Inkom Music Thread (Aug '15) Dec '16 Musikologist 4
Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK Oct '16 hlhqntl 1
News Teen Autopsy Results Back (Sep '06) Oct '16 Heartbroken over ... 48
News Family grieving over Idaho teen's brutal murder (Sep '06) Jul '16 Drea 36
News Small-town pride: LGBT stigma fades as civil ri... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Rick Perry s Closet 7
See all Pocatello Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pocatello Forum Now

Pocatello Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pocatello Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
 

Pocatello, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,676 • Total comments across all topics: 279,078,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC