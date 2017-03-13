Playing Against the House: Idaho Lawm...

Playing Against the House: Idaho Lawmakers Nix Anti-Tribal Gaming Bill

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Boise Weekly

Following three days of testimony and debate, the Idaho House State Affairs Committee decided in a razor-thin vote to hold House Bill 127 in committee, in effect killing the measure that many saw as anti-tribal gaming. Native American tribal members, faith leaders and a seemingly endless stream of attorneys stood before the committee Tuesday and Wednesday arguing for and against the measure, which would have upended a voter-approved 2002 initiative permitting tribal casinos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

