Injured eagle perches west of Rockfor...

Injured eagle perches west of Rockford in January

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Morning News

An injured bald eagle paid a visit to the Duane and Janeal Jensen property west of Rockford on Jan. 14. "He sat on our fence and didn't move," Janeal Jensen said. "We called the Idaho Fish & Game in Pocatello and because it was a Saturday, it took Tom Burkhardt, the wildlife officer, four hours to get to our place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pocatello Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Trion's Rides (May '15) Jan 30 Wholesale auto 12
Inkom Music Thread (Aug '15) Dec '16 Musikologist 4
Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK Oct '16 hlhqntl 1
News Teen Autopsy Results Back (Sep '06) Oct '16 Heartbroken over ... 48
News Family grieving over Idaho teen's brutal murder (Sep '06) Jul '16 Drea 36
News Small-town pride: LGBT stigma fades as civil ri... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Rick Perry s Closet 7
News Human Rights Campaign Ranks Boise (Barely) Abov... (Dec '15) Jul '16 Steven 2
See all Pocatello Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pocatello Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bannock County was issued at February 01 at 2:40PM MST

Pocatello Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pocatello Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Pocatello, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,800 • Total comments across all topics: 278,466,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC