Ex-Blackfoot cop gets two days in jail for pills

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Post Register

Magistrate Judge James Barrett on Wednesday sentenced a former Blackfoot Police officer to two days in jail and two years of probation for stealing thousands of prescription painkillers from a drug drop box. Paul Hardwicke pleaded guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor counts of possession of a legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

