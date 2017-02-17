EISF needs nominations

Every year the Eastern Idaho State Fair Board of Directors selects a Grand Marshal to represent the EISF at the Opening Day Parade. This special person is chosen based on their lifetime service to the Eastern Idaho State Fair and/or the community.

